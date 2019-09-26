Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday, September 27, to Thursday, October 3

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Ad Astra (12A): Fri-Tue & Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

Mrs Lowry And Son (PG): Fri-Tue 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

Judy (12A): Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

Pain And Glory (15): Wed 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Ad Astra (12A): Fri & Mon 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Tue 2.20, 5.10, 8.30; Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.00, 7.50.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sat 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 8.20; Sun 11.50, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Mon & Tue 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.40, 7.30.

Hustlers (15): Fri, Mon, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 3.10, 5.50, 8.30; Mon 12.30, 3.10, 5.50.

IT Chapter Two (15): Fri-Thu 12.50, 4.30, 8.10.

Rambo – Last Blood (18): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Sat 4.00, 6.20, 8.40; Sun 6.20, 8.40.

Ready Or Not (18): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.15, 6.40, 9.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 1.50, 4.15, 6.40, 9.00.

The Goldfinch (tbc): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 1.00, 4.20, 7.40; Tue 1.00, 4.20, 8.00.

Movies For Juniors – Aladdin (PG): Sat 10.00.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.40.

NT Live Encore – Fleabag (15): Sat 7.30.

Movies For Juniors – Playmobil The Movie (U): Sat & Sun 10.10.

The Lion King (PG): Sat 10.20, 1.10; Sun 10.00, 12.10.

Movies For Juniors – Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 10.30.

Malayalam – Love Action Drama (tbc): Sun 3.00.

Hitsville – The Making Of Motown (12A): Mon 7.00.

Unlimited – Judy (12A): Tue 7.45.

Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (tbc): Tue 7.00. Judy (12A) Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.10, 8.00.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Movies Make Memories – The Wizard Of Oz (U): Fri 2.00.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

Playmobil – The Movie (U): Sat 11.00, 2.15; Sun 2.15.

Marianne And Leonard – Words Of Love (12A): Mon 7.45.

Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (tbc): Tue 7.30.

NT Live Encore – Fleabag (15): Thu 7.30.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLER

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

SEPTEMBER 27: Tommy the Album – Live, 7.30pm, £24. The Goldhawks play The Who’s iconic masterpiece.

SEPTEMBER 28: Rip it Up the 70s, 7.30pm, £24.50-£41.50. Starring Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens, Melody Thornton, and Lee Ryan.

OCTOBER 2: Daniel O’Donnell, 7.30pm, £37-£46.50.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 28: The Mousetrap, evenings 7.45pm, Saturday 2.30pm, £21-£28.50.

OCTOBER 2: Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook, 7.30pm, £22.50.

OCTOBER 4: Divas in Concert, 7.30pm, £21.50, £24.50.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

SEPTEMBER 27: Cloudbusting – The Music of Kate Bush, 7.30pm, £23.

SEPTEMBER 28: GO NOW! The Music of The Moody Blues, 7.30pm, £24.50.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

printersplayhouse.co.uk

SEPTEMBER 27: PPH Community Choir. Come all and sing, only £6, downstairs at Printers, 10.30am.

SEPTEMBER 27: My Brain Has a Mind of its Own by John Berry. A brilliant psychological drama performed by Orlando de Leighton Brooke. The Playhouse, 7.45pm, £10, www.onlineticketseller.com.

SEPTEMBER 27: Henry Bristow. a talented fiddler and keys man with plenty of surprises, downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 28: My Brain Has a Mind of its Own, The Playhouse, 7.45pm, £10, onlineticketseller.com.

SEPTEMBER 28: Con Brio. Jazz and blues standards, Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 30: PPH Community Choir, £6, downstairs, 10.30am.

October 1: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided, all welcome. Downstairs, 8pm, free.

OCTOBER 2: Open Stage Night. Downstairs, 8pm, free.

OCTOBER 3: The Bavard Bar. Three talks, three passions and much more. The Playhouse, 8pm, £7, www.onlineticketseller.com.

UNDER GROUND THEATRE

SEPTEMBER 28: Venue: Community Wise, Old Town, from 10am. First up will be acclaimed singer-songwriter guitarist Mandy Woods, with her beautiful and poignant compositions, followed by the hugely talented duo Moonbeams with guitar, double bass and a wide repertoire of “your favourite songs which are too good to be forgotten”. Free to enter. Coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30am.

