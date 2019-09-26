Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

In the Night Garden takes families to a magical world

The perfect musical theatre experience for the whole family, In the Night Garden Live is coming to Eastbourne Congress Theatre on October 5 and 6.

Take a journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden with Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends in brand new adventure, Igglepiggle’s Busy Day, brought to life on stage using full-size costumes and puppets with music and dancing.

Premiering in 2010 In the Night Garden Live became a summer entertainment fixture and a firm favourite with young pre-schoolers and parents.

The live show is written by Helen Eastman (writer of Bing Live), based on the BAFTA Award-Winning CBeebies Children’s TV Show created by Andrew Davenport, and is directed by acclaimed Royal Ballet choreographer and director Will Tuckett.

The show starts at 1pm and 4pm on October 5, and 10am and 1pm on October 6. Tickets cost £15.50-£19.50 (under 16s £2 off, top two prices). Book at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Cloudbusting offers a variety of Kate Bush’s timeless hits

Cloudbusting celebrates the music of Kate Bush at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Friday, September 27 (7.30pm).

“There can only be one Kate Bush,” says vocalist Mandy Watson, who never attempts to mimic Kate on stage.

“When you sing her music the characters in the songs take over – they are what you become, not Kate.

“We’re just fans, amazed at this opportunity to perform this music we love so much.”

Cloudbusting can’t wait to whip up a storm of love for Kate’s music once again in their brand new show, which features all the hits you’d expect as well as many songs you wouldn’t.

Tickets cost £23 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

A delightful evening with singer Daniel O’Donnell

International singing star Daniel O’Donnell returns to Eastbourne next week with his Gold Hits Tour.

The concert starts at 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 2, at the Congress Theatre and tickets cost £37-£46.50. Call 01323 412000.

With a career spanning almost 35 years, the Irish singer has become one of the UK’s most successful recording artists. Earlier this year he broke his own world record by becoming the first recording artist to chart at least one new album every year in the Artist Albums Chart for 32 consecutive years. In the UK, Daniel has amassed 38 Top 40 albums, including 16 Top 10 albums with 14 of them this century.

A voyage back to the 1970s with Les McKeown

Bay City Rollers icon Les McKeown is back on tour, bringing his new show to The Royal Hippdrome Theatre on Saturday, October 5 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £23.50 from 01323 802020.

A spokesperson said: “The tour promises to be a unique voyage back to the 1970s, when Les and his legendary band ruled the world’s pop charts and The Bay City Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers.

“Les brings back the all the thrill and excitement of Rollermania, performing all the original hits including ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Shang-a-Lang’, ‘Remember’, ‘Summerlove Sensation’ and ‘Give A Little Love’.”

