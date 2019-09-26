Paul Potts announces charity concert in Eastbourne

Britain’s Got Talent winner and chart-topping opera singer Paul Potts is heading to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre for a special concert in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

The charity event takes place on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and also features performances by classical crossover soprano Joanna Forest, twin sopranos Classical Reflection and Eastbourne based choir Concentus.

Tickets are on sale now from royalhippodrome.com.

A spokesperson said: “Paul Potts became a household name when he won the first series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2007 and has enjoyed a phenomenally successful career in classical music. The month following his Britain’s Got Talent win, Potts released his debut album, One Chance, that won his place at number one in the UK album chart and sold over two million copies.

“Some 12 years on, the 48-year-old returned as a contestant on the follow-up show of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions and received a standing ovation after impressing the audience with a mesmerising performance of his version of The Godfather Theme by Nino Rota.”

Martin Styring, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree house, said: “We are so grateful to Andrew for organising another concert in aid of Chestnut Tree House. Without support from local events like this, and people who go above and beyond to fundraise for us, we wouldn’t be able to continue offering vital care to local children and their families.”

Tickets start at £27 with £2 concessions (plus booking fee). Call 01323 802020 or visit royalhippodrome.com.

All profits from the concert will go to Chestnut Tree House to help provide vital care for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

