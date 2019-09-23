Julian Clary brings Born To Mince to Eastbourne

Julian Clary has added an Eastbourne date to his Born To Mince 2020 tour extension.

The comedian recently announced that he’s bringing his sell-out 2019 show back to UK stages next spring due to popular demand.

The tour will head to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday, May 15, 2020.

A spokesperson said: “In this outrageously camp show, (that he was going to call ‘Bed Knobs and Knee Pads’ but was advised might not sell too well in Harrogate), renowned homosexual Julian Clary will continue to bare his soul in the interests of light entertainment.”

Julian described the show as “shamelessly low brow entertainment that will leave you feeling slightly grubby.”

He plans to have a go at singing some well-known songs, he’ll read a sneak preview from his latest memoir (A Night At the Lubricant) and he’ll make rude remarks about people in the front row.

Find out more at julianclary.co.uk.

