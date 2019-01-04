Southern Rail explains coffee shop disappearance at Eastbourne station

The mysterious disappearance of a popular coffee shop at Eastbourne Railway Station has been solved.

The AMT Coffee stand, which sold hot drinks and food for passengers near the barriers, was no longer there this morning (January 4).

A spokesperson for Southern Rail’s parent company Govia Thamelink Rail (GTR), which owns the station, said this comes as part of plans to put ticket machines in its place and install a new coffee shop on the station platform.

They said, “A new mobile coffee kiosk will open on one of the platforms in a few weeks’ time. AMT were included in tendering for the new space, but were unsuccessful.

“The new tenancy is still subject to final agreement. The ATM unit has left the station this week to allow development work, and when this is completed ticket machines will be installed in the area it occupied.”

