Coffee shop disappears from Eastbourne station

A popular coffee shop has left Eastbourne station.

AMT coffee, which served hot drinks and food for people from its pop-up near the barriers, is no longer in its regular spot at the station.

It was seen closed earlier this week and this morning (January 4) the shop had gone.

It is not known at this time whether this is a permanent move or whether AMT is relocating to elsewhere in the station or in town.

This newspaper has contacted AMT head office and Southern Rail, which owns the station, to find out more.