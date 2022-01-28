Vegan market returns to Eastbourne

A vegan market is set to return to Eastbourne this weekend.

Vegan Market Co (VMCO) will be in Terminus Road on Sunday, January 30.

The event will include a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, ethical clothing and jewellery, handmade cosmetics, art and charity stalls.

NJ Juices at a Vegan Markert Co event. Pictures from Vegan Markert Co SUS-220128-153300001

All products have been created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses, according to a spokesperson from the market.

VMCO founder Lewis Beresford said, “We are so excited to be back in Eastbourne. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Eastbourne.”

The market will run from 10.30am–4pm.

Food at a Vegan Markert Co event. Picture from Vegan Markert Co SUS-220128-153341001

