Two police officers fined after being found guilty of assaulting teenage girl in Eastbourne

Two police officers were fined on Wednesday (January 26) after being convicted of assaulting a teenage girl they had detained in Eastbourne, according to police.

Officers said PC Deborah Sands, 48, and PC Kris Green, 36, based in East Sussex, were found guilty of assault in May 2020 following a trial at Folkestone Magistrates Court in December 2021.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The officers were sentenced at a hearing at the same court to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £500 compensation each to the victim and court costs of £465.”

Detective superintendent Rachel Carr, head of the professional standards department, said, “While police need to use force at times during the course of their work, this is highly regulated, and excessive use of force is unacceptable and any incidents will be fully investigated.