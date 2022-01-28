East Preston woman’s body found hanging from Eastbourne Pier after becoming tangled

The body of an East Preston woman was found hanging from Eastbourne Pier after becoming tangled, an inquest heard.

Ruth Marion Reed, 56, who had gone into the sea, was found by a kayaker on July 22, 2021, according to police.

DS Tod Stewart from CID Eastbourne said, “Having reviewed the evidence and the doctor reports etcetera, and the way that she was hanging from the pier, it could be that dry drowning is the cause.

“I could see no evidence of any third party being involved.”

Dry drowning is when water causes someone’s vocal cords to spasm and close up – which shuts off their airways and makes it hard to breathe.

Following the post mortem, Dr Zainab Ali said Miss Reed had no external injuries or traumas, no evidence of cardiac issues and no broken bones.

Mr Ali said Miss Reed’s cause of death was ‘unascertained’.

Miss Reed’s GP Dr Raj Sanghani said the North Lane resident, who was caring for her parents before her death, had spoken about experiencing depression but said she had no thoughts of suicide, self harm or hurting others.

Clive Reed, Miss Reed’s ex-husband, said his former partner’s mental health had ‘spiralled out of control’.

He added, “She wasn’t having showers for weeks on end.

“She was in tears every day.”

Mr Reed said following his ex-wife’s death he spoke to a doctor about his own mental health before receiving a number of calls offering support.

He said, “I don’t think Ruth had any calls checking up on her for four years.”

PC Wayne Sumser-Ali from Sussex Police said the RNLI recovered the body from Eastbourne Pier.

At the inquest, which was held in Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, January 27, East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “We will put down as the medical cause of death simply ‘dry drowning’.

“I am quite satisfied on the balance of probabilities that this was a suicide. She went into the sea intending that she would not come out of it alive.”