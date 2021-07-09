This is what you need to know about the Eastbourne Vegan Market

The event, which is being run by Vegan Market Co is set to take place in Terminus Road from Marks and Spencer to the former Debenhams store and will include a variety of vegan food, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and charity stalls.

Vegan Market Co founder Lewis Beresford said, “We are so excited to be in Eastbourne for the first time.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

Mel Tropical will be at the event with their fresh salads and Caribbean roti wraps. SUS-210807-113943001

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Eastbourne.”

The Eastbourne Vegan Market will run from 10.30am-4pm on Sunday, July 11.

Leanna Forse from Your Eastbourne BID said, “We held a small trial vegan market at Christmas and it was incredibly successful, so we are very pleased to have Vegan Market Co on board and bringing their wealth of traders and experience to Eastbourne.”

Vegan Market Co ran its first event in 2016 and has quickly grown to cover over 40 locations across the UK.

Dough Yo's will be at the event with their vegan doughnuts. SUS-210807-113711001

A spokesperson from the company said, “We showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and make it our mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

“We are also proud to be tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices with our events and supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.