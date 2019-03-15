Eastbourne youth climate strike: Students march through town to call for action

Students in Eastbourne marched through the town today to demand action on climate change.

The young people chanted 'global warming's got to go' as they made their way through the town centre.

Students carried hand-made placards

Students waved handmade placards reading 'don't be a fossil fool' and '11 years left to seal our fate'.

Around the world, students in more than 50 countries gathered for the Youth Strike For Climate march.

Hundreds of people took to the streets over in nearby Brighton.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Knife carried by Eastbourne youth was 'in a safe place' before police were called

Owner of ‘very scared’ dog found in Eastbourne is located

Eastbourne restaurant ordered to pay thousands to former employee



Students march through the centre of Eastbourne

"Global warming's got to go"