Owner of ‘very scared’ dog found in Eastbourne is located

A PCSO has thanked everyone who helped trace the owner of a ‘very scared’ dog found in Eastbourne this morning.

The ‘lovely dog’ was found in the vicinity of Eldon Road in Eastbourne by members of the public at 9am this morning, according to PCSO Ania.

She tweeted: “It is very scared and difficult to approach.

“Please, retweet and help us find its owner.”

Dozens of residents shared the story from the Herald’s Facebook page.

At midday, PCSO Ania tweeted: “We believe we might have just found the dog owner.

The lost dog. Photo: PCSO Ania

“Thank you very much for everyone’s help.

“It’s much appreciated.”

