Eastbourne restaurant ordered to pay thousands to former employee

An employment tribunal has ordered a restaurant in Eastbourne to pay thousands of pounds to a former employee.

The case between the claimant and the 4 Seasons, in The Waterfront, was heard at London South on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, before Employment Judge Baron.

According to the HM Courts and Tribunals Service, the tribunal found the claimant had been unfairly dismissed and ordered the restaurant to pay compensation of £10,633.

The restaurant was found to be in breach of contract by not giving the claimant notice of the termination of the employment and was ordered to pay £4,332.

The tribunal found the restaurant had failed to pay holiday pay due to the claimant on the termination of employment, and ordered it to pay £361.

It also found there had been an unlawful deduction from the wages properly payable, and ordered the restaurant to pay the claimant £3,306.

The restaurant was also ordered to pay costs of £4,800 to the claimant, according to the HM Courts and Tribunals Service.

The full outcome of the hearing can be viewed online here.

SEE MORE: Town centre improvements hit by double paving issues

Magistrates Court results for Eastbourne from February 28 - March 6

Sussex charity shop ‘blown away’ as rare Beatles record fetches nearly £10k