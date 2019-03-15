Knife carried by Eastbourne youth was 'in a safe place' before police were called

A large knife seen carried by a youth in Eastbourne over the weekend was 'in a safe place' by the time police were called, a senior officer has said.

Speaking today, Deputy Chief Constable Jo Shiner has responded to claims that police were slow in responding to reports of a youth carrying a knife in Eastbourne over the weekend.

ACC Jo Shiner answering questions from the police and crime commissioner today. Picture: PCC

DCC Shiner was questioned this afternoon by police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne.

Several young people were photographed in a group in Roselands Avenue on Saturday, one of whom appeared to be carrying a large blade.

Local resident Gemma Fountain found the knife stuck in a tree and took a picture.

The picture was posted on Facebook and was shared more than 1,000 times in a bid to try and identify the group of youngsters.

Police said they have since identified the youths in the picture.

However a row has broken out over the speed of the police response.

DCC Jo Shiner said: "As you would expect I asked for a full review to be carried out in respect of that incident.

"Of course we want people to report it to us and we will react absolutely as you would expect us to do.

"Interestingly in that case – and it is an ongoing case so I can’t say too much – in that instance the knife was actually in a safe place, being looked after by adults at the time after which the call had come in.

"But as I say a full review is ongoing about that."

