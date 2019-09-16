Burglars smash their way in to Eastbourne shop with sledgehammer

Police are investigating after burglars smashed into an Eastbourne shop with a sledgehammer and stole thousands of pounds-worth of equipment.

The Tri Store in Grove Road was targeted by the thieves at about 2.15am on Tuesday, September 3.

The burglary took place in Grove Road, Eastbourne, photo by Google

See initial story: Thieves smash in to Eastbourne cycle shop and ride off on bikes

Three bikes were stolen from the shop but one has since been recovered by police.

Officers arrived at the scene, and a man seen in possession of a brand new bike was spotted nearby and arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the other two bikes “remain outstanding at this stage”.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with CCTV which may have captured the incident, to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 155 of 03/09.

Burglars steal £20,000 of jewellery from Eastbourne house

Specifically, police are urging anyone who saw three men in dark clothing or anyone cycling in the area around that time, to come forward.

A 32-year-old man from Newhaven, arrested on suspicion of burglary, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Burglars steal £25,000 worth of bikes from Westham shop