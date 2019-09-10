Thieves smash in to Eastbourne cycle shop and ride off on bikes

Thieves broke in to an Eastbourne cycle shop and rode off on three bikes in the middle of the night, police say.

Three bicycles were stolen from The Tri Store in Grove Road overnight on Tuesday, September 3.

Man’s appeal after £3,000 motorbike stolen in Eastbourne

The burglars were witnessed smashing into the front of the store and cycling off on the stolen equipment.

But Eastbourne police said one of them, a male, was caught by officers whilst riding one of the bikes “late into the night”.

Investigations are continuing, and any witnesses or people with further information are asked to contact police using the reference 0155 of 03/09.

Read more: Series of burglaries in Eastbourne

Police overwhelmed by response to puppy appeal