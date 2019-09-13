Burglars steal £20,000 of jewellery from Eastbourne house

Police are seeking witnesses after a house was burgled in Eastbourne.

Between 2pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday (September 10) the house in Cade Street, Eastbourne was broken into while the occupants were out, and some £20,000 of gold jewellery was stolen together with a small amount of cash and an iPad.

PC Amy Selby said; “If you were in the area that afternoon and saw anything suspicious around Cade Street or Midhurst Road, please get in touch with us, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 941 of 10/09.

“Cade Street is on a busy bus route so people may have seen something while travelling by.”