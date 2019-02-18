Burglars steal £25,000-worth of bikes from Westham shop

Burglars broke in to a Westham shop last night (February 17) and stole around £25,000-worth of bikes.

Business owner Guy Soper watched the events unfold on CCTV just 20 minutes after six cycles were taken from his shop CycleTech Eastbourne, next to Pevensey and Westham level crossing.

CycleTech was broken in to and a number of expensive bikes stolen on Sunday evening (February 17)

In what he described as a “slick operation”, the dad said two masked thugs covered the external CCTV camera before forcing entry to the premises at 8.48pm and quickly making off with the high value goods.

Mr Soper said, “They knew what they were looking for. I think I was scouted.

“During the time they were in the shop, a vehicle passed by, causing them to duck inside.

“They had a van parked on the pavement right outside, and I’m wondering if anybody here was the driver of the passing car, and if perhaps they have a dash cam. I would be grateful for any information.”

The stolen bikes were a 2018 Merida eOne-Sixty 900E; 2018 Merida eOne-Twenty 500; 2019 Merida eBig Trail 800; 2019 Merida One-Twenty 600 (£2,000); 2018 Merida One-Forty 800; and 2018 Diamondback Ranger 3.0.

He also said he received a phone call today (February 18) from a man offering to sell his own bike back to him. He reported this to police but the number was withheld, he said.

However, Mr Soper, who has had the shop in Eastbourne Road for five years, said, “I have been overwhelmed by the support from the community. I’m angry they took stuff that didn’t belong to them.

“But I have been inspired by the support I have received.”

If you have any information about this incident, report it to police online or by calling 101.