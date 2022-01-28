Keep the family busy in and around Eastbourne this weekend with six events and ideas

The Mucky Mermaids will be helping to clear up the beach by Fort Fun on Sunday (January 30) and they are inviting the community to help. The group will provide the equipment needed for the litter pick and everyone is welcome to attend. It’s a great opportunity to get the family out in the fresh air and do some good for the local area and the environment. They will be meeting at Fort Fun at 10am.

Nellie’s Arctic Adventure continues at Sheffield Park and Gardens. The National Trust garden has a great polar bear, an ice cave and icebergs made out of recycled materials. Families can learn about arctic explorer Nellie as they enjoy a winter walk. Sheffield Park is a 40 minute drive from Eastbourne. Find out more about the event by clicking here.

Why not head to Hampden Park this weekend for a free trip out with the family. The big playground boasts a huge sand pit and zip wire but you can also take a walk in the woods, enjoy a hot drink at the cafe and feed the ducks and birds on your way round the lake. There are also huge open spaces in the rugby field behind the cafe to enjoy a ball game.

Two markets in Eastbourne this weekend

Happyjacks is hosting a pop-up event on Saturday (January 29). The gymnastics based gym play sessions for walkers to five-year-old is a great way to get children active in an open play environment. Balance, climb, jump, land, crawl and swing. The two sessions will be held at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly, from 9.30am to 10.30am and 11am to noon. Click here to book a place.

Old Town’s Community Wise will say a happy new year to visitors this weekend as the village market returns from 10am to noon this Saturday (January 29) for the first time in 2022. Traders will be selling fresh fruit and vegetables, cakes, bakes and savouries, international cuisine, fresh scones, fudge, jams and marmalades, as well as a whole array of handmade gifts, cards and crafts. Our market cafe will be serving teas and coffees, and the Wise Buys shop will be bursting with bargains as usual.

The Eastbourne Vegan Market is back and taking over Terminus Road this weekend. There will be vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, talented jewellers, small-batch soapers, local artists, zero-waste champions and more.

It will take place this Sunday (January 30) from 10.30am to 4pm.

And if you are looking to keep the kids entertained next week, find out more about this affordable Lego club which costs just £! a family and takes place after school on a Monday. The children also get a piece of fruit and a drink of squash included in the price.

If you fancy a winter’s walk with a nice pub or tea room, check out our guide here.

For more inspiration click here for weekend activities with children for all budgets.