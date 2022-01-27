Sovereign Harbour events 2022: Easter activities, urban beach, artisan markets and live music

The programme includes quarterly pop up food and drink markets, Easter egg hunts, a children’s urban beach, Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations with live music and Halloween scares and antics.

Organisers are hoping for an year packed full of events and say there will be something for everyone. The popular Sovereign Shines Christmas event is also planned for December.

Dates for the markets are as follows and further details of other events will be released nearer the time.

Events at Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

The spring market will take place on March 12 and 13 March, the summer market on June 25 and 26 and the autumn market on October 29 and 30.

The markets celebrate British food and drink and will be open 9am to 2pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

The organisers have limited spaces available for market stall holders. Please email [email protected] for further details.

