After school Lego club in Eastbourne costs £1 per family and includes fruit and drink
Looking for an affordable after school club for your children? This Lego club is on every Monday between 3.30pm and 5pm.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:27 am
It takes place at Langney Community Centre and is open to all. Parents must stay with children. Mum, dads and kids are invited to get creative with a cost of just £1 per family. Fruit and squash is included for children and tea and coffee is available to purchase for parents.
Langney Community Centre is situated in Etchingham Road, Langney village, behind the Martello Pub (nearest bus stop, service 1/1A).
