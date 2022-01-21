Eight things to do with kids in and around Eastbourne this weekend

Whether you’re looking forward to heading outside for a walk to blow the cobwebs away, or you are looking to keep warm at an indoor attraction there are plenty of options in and around Eastbourne.

While January can be a quiet month, the National Trust, which has a number of properties around a one-hour drive away is holding some family friendly events this weekend and in the weeks to come.

1. Snow at Sheffield Park and Garden, East Sussex Neillie's Arctic Adventure starts at Sheffield Park and Gardens, near Uckfield, this weekend. Enjoy a range of sculptures including an ice cave and polar bear as you explore the gardens and learn about Nellie. Click the link above to find out more.

2. Take a walk in the woods at Arlington. Pack your wellies and enjoy the fresh air with a stroll over to the lake at Abotts Wood. Photo by Jill Barsley

3. Head to the beach. It's not just for the summer months. Put the kids in waterproof trousers and wellies and let them splash about in the surf. Holywell and Pevensey Bay are still beautiful at low tide, even in the winter.

4. Frosty mornings may wake you want to hibernate but it can be beautiful out in the winter. Wrap up warm, head up to Butts Bow and see the beauty of a hoar frost on the hills