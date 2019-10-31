Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, November 1-7

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Abominable (U): Fri-Sun 2.00, 5.00.

Countdown (15): Fri-Sun 8.00.

Official Secrets (15): Fri-Thu 8.05.

Judy (12A): Fri-Thu 2.10, 8.10.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri-Thu 5.10.

Mrs Lowry And Son (PG): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.50.

The Aeronauts (PG): Fri-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Abominable (U): Fri, Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.00, 4.30.

A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Fri & Sat 10.30, 12.50, 3.10, 5.30; Sun 12.50, 3.10, 5.30; Mon & Wed 5.15; Tue & Thu 4.40. Autism Friendly – A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U) Sun 11.00.

Movies For Juniors – BBC Children In Need – Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri, Sat & Sun 10.00.

Movies For Juniors– The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat & Sun 10.10.

Movies For Juniors – The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sat & Sun 10.30.

Countdown (15): Fri & Sat 8.50; Sun 9.00.

Doctor Sleep (15): Fri, Sat & Sun 1.30, 5.00, 7.00, 8.30; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.30, 5.00, 8.30.

Downton Abbey (PG): Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20.

Joker (15): Fri & Sat 12.20, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Sun 12.20, 3.00, 6.20, 8.40; Mon, Tue & Thu 12.10, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Wed 12.05, 2.55, 5.45, 8.35.

Judy (12A): Mon, Tue, Wed-Thu 12.20.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Fri, Sat & Sun 11.10, 12.30, 2.10, 5.10, 8.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.00.

Sorry We Missed You (15): Fri, Sat & Sun 3.20, 5.45, 8.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.30, 5.05, 7.45.

Terminator – Dark Fate (15): Fri, Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.20, 8.20.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri & Sat 11.40, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30; Sun 11.40, 1.50, 4.10; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.10, 6.30.

Zombieland – Double Tap (15): Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45; Mon 12.15, 2.45, 8.50; Tue & Thu 12.00, 2.00, 8.50; Wed 12.30, 2.50, 8.50.

Unlimited Screening – The Aeronauts (PG): Sun 6.00.

Secret Screening 1 (15): Mon 7.30.

The Aeronauts (PG): Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10.

ROH Live: Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A) Tue 7.15. Slayer:

The Repentless Killogy (18): Wed 7.30.

NT Live: Hansard (12A) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Judy (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

The Lion King (PG): Sat & Sun 2.15.

Kids 4 A Quid – The Lion King (PG): Sat 11.00.

Concerto/Enigma Variations/Raymonda Act III (12A): Tue 7.15.

NT Live – Hansard (12A): Thu 7.00.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

TOWNEREASTBOURNE.ORG.UK

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection.

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: Allan Grainger – Downland Gloaming. Night walks over the old chalk paths of the Downs, along with the work of artist Eric Ravilious and the poetry of Edward Thomas are the inspirations behind Allan Grainger’s photographs.

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

VENUES

COMMUNITY WISE

NOVEMBER 2: Community Wise, Old Town. A whole morning of hits. ‘Fifty Years On’ from Beatles soundalikes Nothing is Real. 10am-12pm. First, every track from Abbey Road, followed by other songs of 1969 by performers like Cream, The Who, and The Rolling Stones. Free, but don’t be late. Coffee from 9.30am.

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

NOVEMBER 1: Don Quixote, 7.30pm, £30-£37. Presented by Russian State Ballet & Opera House.

NOVEMBER 2: Swan Lake, 7.30pm, £30-£37. Presented by Russian State Ballet & Opera House.

NOVEMBER 3: London Philharmonic Orchestra. A celebration of British cinema. 3pm, £15-£30.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 2: Avenue Q, 7.45pm, Sat mat 2.30pm, £25-£34.50.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

NOVEMBER 1-2: The Very Hungry Caterpillar, £12.50-£14.50, Friday 4pm, Saturday 11am, 2pm. This timeless classic has made its way off the page and onto the stage.

NOVEMBER 3: Pop Divas Live, 6pm, £17. A tribute to female stars.

NOVEMBER 8: Lee Mead – My Story, 7.30pm, £25-£60.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

NOVEMBER 1: PPH Community Choir, 10.30 am, £6, Downstairs at Printers. Everyone welcome – no audition required.

NOVEMBER 1: Live Music – The Joe Clements Band, 9pm, free, Downstairs at Printers.

NOVEMBER 2: Rick Bonner, 7.30pm, £5, Playhouse. Local hero Rick Bonner offers another night of favourites in his unique style.

NOVEMBER 2: The Golgis, 7.30pm, free, Downstairs at Printers. The south east’s premier absurdist pantomime acoustic theatre art alternative folk rock band.

NOVEMBER 4: PPH Community Choir, 7pm, £6. Led by experienced singing teacher Viv Berry.

NOVEMBER 5: PPH Ukulele Army, 8pm, free, Downstairs at Printers. Bring your own uke or borrow one. Tuition provided, all welcome.

NOVEMBER 6: Open Stage Night, 8pm, free, Downstairs at Printers. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome.

