Eastbourne Choral Society: Handel, Haydn and Mozart at an uplifting autumn show

Eastbourne Choral Society is set to perform its autumn concert on Saturday, November 2.

The evening starts at 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church, Grange Road.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Under its musical director John Hancorn, the choir will be joined by four locally-based professional soloists, together with the Eastbourne Sinfonia led by Alison Bury.

“The concert will open with Handel’s much-loved and uplifting anthem Zadok the Priest, to be followed by two complementary settings of the mass by contemporaries Mozart and Haydn.

“Mozart’s Mass in C major K.317 acquired the title of Coronation Mass in early 19th century Vienna, after becoming the preferred music for both coronations and services of thanksgiving. It remains one of the most popular of Mozart’s settings of the mass, and involves the soloists contrasting, often as a quartet, with the choir.

“Haydn’s Maria Theresa Mass was written, as one of six masses, for the family of his patron, Prince Esterházy. The most well-known of these is perhaps the Nelson Mass, which Eastbourne Choral Society performed in 2017, but the Maria Theresa Mass has always received critical acclaim for its variety, rhythmic energy and skilled contrapuntal melodies.”

Tickets are £15 on the door or £12 in advance.

Visit the Tourist Information Centre or visit www.wegottickets.com.

