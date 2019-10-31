Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Free concert offers a feast of rock hits from 1969

“They sound more like the Beatles than the Beatles!”

That was one verdict when Nothing Is Real last appeared in Eastbourne at the Under Ground Theatre.

Now there’s another chance to hear them on Saturday, November 2, when they take to the stage at Community Wise, in Old Town.

Their show is the latest in the series ‘Fifty Years On’, looking back, this time, to the hits of 1969.

The whole of the first half will be devoted to the Beatles’ album Abbey Road and you’ll be able to hear every song from this LP.

The second half of the show will feature other hits of 1969 from performers including Cream, The Who, The Hollies, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

Taking you back in time will be the ‘Fab Six’ of Nothing Is Real: leader Jon Rose, with Tim Izzard, Paul Potton, Sam Whimpenny, Simon Meader and Bob Turner. As ever, it’s free to enter and the music lasts from 10am until noon. Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available from 9.30am. Early is arrival recommended.

The hottest club of the ’20s comes to life in Hailsham

Swinging at the Cotton Club offers an action-packed concert at Hailsham Pavilion on Saturday, November 9 (7.30pm).

The show celebrates the music and dance of New York’s hottest nightclub in the ’20s and ’30s, where performances by legendary names like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Cab Calloway would have the joint jumping. Dancers such as Bojangles Robinson and the Nicholas Brothers lit-up the stage too.

The sound and spectacle will be recreated by jazz and jive dance company The Lindy Hop Dancers, featuring American vocalist Marlene Hill and compere Megs Etherington.

Tickets £26.50 on 01323 841414.

Celebrating the career of one of rock’s greatest icons

Some 41 years since ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ topped the charts the UK’s favourite Rod Stewart tribute, Some Guys Have All The Luck, returns to Eastbourne with a Congress Theatre gig on November 8 (7.30pm).

The production celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, from street busker to international superstar.

Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic performance as ‘Rod the Mod’ and the show charts the star’s career chronologically, highlighting some of the significant strokes of luck that helped him out along the way.

Tickets cost £25.50 (concessions available) on 01323 412000 or via eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Two films look at issues surrounding HIV and AIDS

The Towner Art Gallery is hosting a free double-screening of films that explore the experiences of people with HIV/AIDS.

The event, introduced by anthropologist Gem Aellah, takes place on Wednesday, November 6 (7pm).

Positive Youtubers by Leandro Goddinho is a 15-minute short about four Brazilians who create Youtube channels to talk about their HIV status.

Atieno by June Ndinya is 64 mins and tells the story of Atieno, a 16-year-old girl from Kenya, who has to fend for her sick father and siblings. The film was created by the Dream Girls community media project.

Book online at endofaids.eventbrite.co.uk.

