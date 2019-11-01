The Girl on the Train heads to Eastbourne: Samantha Womack stars in a gripping thriller

Based on the best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the Dreamworks thriller of the same name, The Girl on the Train comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre stage, from Monday to Saturday, November 4-9.

The show stars actress and singer Samantha Womack who is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. Here she plays Rachel Watson who longs for a different life.

A spokesperson said: “Rachel’s only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.”

Samantha Womack has starred extensively in television, film and theatre. Her TV credits include roles in Silent Witness, Mount Pleasant and the hugely popular Game On. Her recent films include: Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service alongside Colin Firth and she recently played Morticia in a tour of The Addams Family.

Samantha said: “I am absolutely loving playing Rachel in The Girl on the Train. She’s such an interesting character to play, and we’ve had a brilliant reception from our audiences who have been gripped by her story.

“The novel is about coercive control and obsession, feeling isolated and broken. This tour has already been the journey of a life-time and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to take it to even more theatres across the country.”

Paula Hawkins herself said: “Sam was amazing. You could literally hear a pin drop. Everyone was holding their breath.”

The current cast includes: former Coronation Street star Oliver Farnworth as Scott, John Dougall as DI Gaskill, Naeem Hayatt as Kamal Abdic, Adam Jackson-Smith as Tom Watson, Lowenna Melrose as Anna Watson, and Kirsty Oswald as Megan Hipwell.

Performances take place nightly at 7.45pm and there will be 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday.

Ticket prices start at £22. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or purchase tickets online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Four things to do in the East Sussex area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Hastings area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Eastbourne Choral Society: Handel, Haydn and Mozart at an uplifting autumn show. Click here to read more.