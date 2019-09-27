Romesh Ranganathan in Eastbourne: tickets on sale now

Tickets are on sale now for Romesh Ranganathan at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

The comedian brings his brand new show The Cynic’s Mixtape to the venue on April 22 next year and seats are expected to sell fast.

It’s his most brutally honest show yet, said a Congress Theatre spokesperson.

“Last in Eastbourne in 2016 with Irrational, Romesh is fresh from the Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh and is putting showbiz aside to deliver a carefully curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since the last tour, including why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.

“A former Maths teacher from Crawley, Romesh burst onto the comedy scene in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself with his sardonic style. He cut his teeth on the comedy circuit in Brighton where he honed his material and style, compering at Komedia’s Comic Boom and went onto be nominated for numerous awards and enjoyed acclaimed Edinburgh Festival shows: Rom Wasn’t Built In A Day and Rom Com.

“Famous for his many appearances in BBC shows: Mock the Week, The Apprentice - You’re Fired, Bake Off - Extra Slice, Live at the Apollo, his own hilarious BBC Three series Asian Provocateur and this year Judge Romesh and The Ranganation, a night with Romesh is not to be missed.”

Tickets cost £25 from www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000. The show is suitable for over 15s.

