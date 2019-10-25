Magic, romance and adventure in three magnificent ballets

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House return to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre this autumn with three beautiful ballets – Nutcracker, Don Quixote and Swan Lake.

The works are directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky and will be accompanied by a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

Swan Lake (November 2, 7.30pm, £30-£37) is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so closely that one can easily be mistaken for the other. It is a compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

The Nutcracker (October 31, 7.30pm, £30-£37) is based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, written by E.T.A. Hoffmann. It tells the story of Marie, a sad little girl, whose godfather, Drosselmeyer, gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve.

The toy magically turns into a prince and when midnight strikes the world transforms itself into the wintry glitter of Christmas Eve.

Toys come to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and the audience travels through the Land of Snow.

Don Quixote (November 1, 7.30pm, £30-£37) delights in stories of brave knights, giants and other fantastical creatures. But most of all, he dreams of his beloved Dulcinea, a woman that he believes to be so lovely and noble that she must be divine. His dreams are of their romantic adventures.

As he approaches the windmills, he can no longer see the moon and thinks that evil magicians have hidden his beloved mistress. So, spear in hand, he tilts at the sails of the windmill, which he mistakes for a giant.

A spokesperson said: “Don Quixote has all the elements of the great classical ballets: emotion, drama, and unforgettable characters. Love, duels and spectacular choreography are mixed with a dash of Spanish passion in the most beautiful and moving ballet.

“The Russian State Ballet and Opera House is a showcase for Russian cultural traditions, bringing as they do the passion and vibrancy of the Russian character to this well-known ballet.”

Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

