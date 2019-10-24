Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Dozens of puppets and charming storytelling

The Very Hungry Caterpillar wiggles its way to Eastbourne for three shows at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre from November 1-2.

Performances start at 4pm on the Friday and 11am and 2pm on the Saturday.

Tickets start at £12.50. Call 01323 802020 or buy tickets online at www.royalhippodrome.com.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by author and illustrator Eric Carle has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969, selling more than 43 million copies worldwide.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features 75 lovable puppets and faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s stories: Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; The Very Lonely Firefly; and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Families can expect colourful and imaginative staging with charming and clever storytelling.

Uplifting classics and all your Proms favourites

The Last Night of the Autumn Proms offers an afternoon of uplifting classics at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Sunday, October 27 (3pm, £24.50-£39.50).

This joyous event will feature a selection of works including Elgar’s Nimrod, Bizet’s Duet from The Pearl Fishers, Puccini’s Che gelida manina from La bohème, Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Finale and many more. The London Concert Orchestra – accompanied by Hilary Davan Wetton (conductor), Robyn Lyn Evans (tenor) and Grant Doyle (baritone) – will really bring these pieces to life.

The orchestra has been performing for over 40 years, working with some of classical music’s most distinguished artists.

Call 01323 412000.

A fun-filled tribute to the biggest pop divas around

Get ready to hear the best songs from all your favourite female stars in Pop Divas Live!

The fabulous tribute concert comes to Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday, November 3 (6pm).

A spokesperson said: “Little Mix will cast some Black Magic and Taylor Swift will Shake It Off as four enormously talented girls bring you up close and personal with the greatest female pop performers of today. Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Rihanna will all be dropping into the biggest pop party ever so make sure you’re there.”

All tickets cost £17. Call 01323 802020 or visit www.royalhippodrome.com.

Women push for equal pay in hit musical production

Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society presents Made in Dagenham from November 5-9 at Herstmonceux Village Hall (7.30pm, Sat mat 2.30pm).

HATS are grateful to Birchwood Ford for their sponsorship of the programme and publicity.

The musical is based on the events at the Dagenham Ford factory in the 1960s and looks at the stand that female workers made for equal pay. The West End version has received amazing reviews, so HATS approached Birchwood Ford in June to ask if they’d like to get involved.

Tickets from Stevens and Carter, Hailsham, 01323 840444; and The Malthouse, Herstmonceux 01323 819216.

Craig Charles headlines a huge party at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre. Click here to read more.

Avenue Q in Eastbourne: see what the fuzz is all about. Click here to read more.

We Love Little Mix: a high-energy show in Hastings. Click here to read more