Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, October 25-31

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Abominable (U): Fri-Thu 2.00, 4.00, 6.00.

Countdown (15): Fri-Thu 8.00.

Official Secrets (15): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Judy (12A): Fri-Thu 2.10, 8.10.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri-Thu 5.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Abominable (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 1.40, 4.20; Thu 10.50, 1.30, 4.00.

A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 11.30, 12.20, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30; Mon 11.30, 12.20, 1.50, 4.10; Thu 10.00, 11.10, 12.20, 2.40, 5.00.

Movies For Juniors – BBC Children In Need – Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.00; Thu 9.50.

Tamil – Bigil (tbc): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 7.50; Tue 8.20.

Countdown (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 6.50, 9.10; Thu 6.30, 8.50.

Gemini Man (12A): Fri, Sun, Wed & Thu 8.40; Mon & Tue 8.30.

Joker (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.50; Mon 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.40; Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30.

Judy (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 5.00.

Movies For Juniors – Children In Need – The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.10; Sun 9.50.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.50, 7.40; Sat 11.00, 12.30, 2.00, 3.10, 4.50, 7.40; Sun 11.00, 12.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40.

Official Secrets (15): Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 8.30.

Terminator – Dark Fate (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Tue 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.40.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri-Thu 11.50, 2.10, 4.30, 6.45.

Zombieland – Double Tap (15): Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.30, 6.10, 9.00; Sat 2.30, 9.00; Sun 2.30, 6.30, 9.00; Thu 6.10, 9.00.

Metropolitan Opera 2019-20 – Manon (12A): Sat 5.55.

Bolshoi Ballet 2019 – Raymonda (12A): Sun 3.00.

Western Stars + Q&A: Mon 7.15.

Unlimited Screening – Luce (15): Tue 8.00.

Doctor Sleep (15): Thu 1.20, 4.40, 8.00.

Northern Ballet Live – Dracula (12A): Thu 7.15.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

The Band Wagon (U): Fri 2.00. Ad Astra (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 2.15.

Adventure Boyz (PG): Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15.

Mrs Lowry And Son (PG): Tue, Wed & Thu 7.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: Allan Grainger – Downland Gloaming. Night walks over the old chalk paths of the Downs, along with the work of artist Eric Ravilious and the poetry of Edward Thomas are the inspirations behind Allan Grainger’s photographs.

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career, exploring his unique contribution to British sculpture and the international Land Art movement.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

Until OCTOBER 26: Cinderella on Ice, 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2.30pm, £15.50-£28.50 (discounts available).

OCTOBER 27: Last Night of the Autumn Proms, 3pm, £24.50-£39.50. Uplifting classics crowned with a Great British Proms finale.

OCTOBER 31: The Nutcracker, 7.30pm, £30-£37. Presented by Russian State Ballet & Opera House.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

UNTIL OCTOBER 26: Murder, Margaret & Me, 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm.

Agatha Christie and Margaret Rutherford should never have been friends. But they were...

OCTOBER 28 TO NOVEMBER 2: Avenue Q, 7.45pm, Saturday matinee 2.30pm, £25-£34.50.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

OCTOBER 25: Tangomotion, 7.30pm, £15-£17. A breathtaking journey into the heart of Tango Argentino.

OCTOBER 26: Theatre Tour, 10.30am, only £5.

OCTOBER 26: Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club, 8pm, £10.

OCTOBER 31: Cult Film Club Halloween: The Lost Boys, 7pm, £6-£7.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

OCTOBER 25: PPH Community Choir. Only £6, downstairs, 10.30am.

OCTOBER 25: Joel White. Smooth and sophisticated acoustic sounds. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

OCTOBER 26: Katy Hurt. Country singer-songwriter. The Playhouse, 7.30pm. Tickets £5 from www.onlineticketseller.com (£6 door).

OCTOBER 26: Hallowe’en Havoc with 40 Shillings On The Drum. Downstairs at Printers, 9.30pm, free.

OCTOBER 28: PPH Community Choir, £6, downstairs, 10.30am.

OCTOBER 29: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own of borrow one. Tuition provided, 8pm, free.

OCTOBER 30: Open Stage Night. Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

OCTOBER 31: Hallowe’en Quiz with Ellie Hale. Dress to impress. Downstairs, 7.30pm, £1 entry.

