Two people ‘unaccounted for’ after blaze tears through Eastbourne home

Two people are said to be ‘unaccounted for’ after a blaze ripped through an Eastbourne home overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Croxden Way at 1.19am today (Tuesday) to what is being treated by Sussex Police as an arson attack.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Police say they have been informed three people live at the house – a spokesperson said a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with burns injuries, and the two other people are as yet unaccounted for.

Officers currently remain at the scene and are working with colleagues at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.

It will be some time before forensic scientists can access the building due to the ferocity of the fire and the subsequent damage caused.

The investigation is in the very early stages and there are no further details available at this time.

House fire in Croxden Way, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

Video by Greg Draven.