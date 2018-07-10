Neighbour evacuated after ‘absolutely dreadful’ Eastbourne fire

A neighbour has described the moment flames were seen billowing out an Eastbourne home which was destroyed in a serious fire overnight.

One man has been taken to hospital to be treated with burns and two people are unaccounted for after the suspected arson attack in Croxden Way.

Photo by Dan Jessup

Dave Earl said he had been about to go to bed when he heard a male voice shouting.

He said, “I got up and looked out of our back window and saw smoke billowing out the upstairs window.

“I went out our front door and there were flames pouring out where the front door was, glass window panes were shattering and exploding out.

“We phoned the emergency services. The police told us to evacuate and we spent the night with a neighbour.

“It’s absolutely dreadful.”

Emergency services were called to the scene in Croxden Way at 1.19am this morning (Tuesday).

Police say they have been informed three people live at the house – a spokesperson said a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with burns injuries, and the two other people are as yet unaccounted for.

Officers currently remain at the scene and are working with colleagues at East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.

Sussex Police says it will be some time before forensic scientists can access the building due to the ferocity of the fire and the subsequent damage caused.

The investigation is in the very early stages and there are no further details available at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

Video by Greg Draven.

Read the original story here.