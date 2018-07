A home in Eastbourne has been destroyed overnight by a fire.

The two-storey, semi-detached house in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, has been completely gutted by the blaze, with the fire destroying the roof and windows.

House fire in Croxden Way, Eastbourne. Picture: Dan Jessup

The area has been cordoned off, and police are at the scene this morning.

Sussex Police has been approached for more details.