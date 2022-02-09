Eastbourne shopping centre increases car park price

The hourly cost to park in The Beacon in the town centre has risen from £1 to £1.20.

A spokesperson from the shopping centre said the increase was to ‘reflect new investment in the parking areas and an increase in the centre’s energy and staffing costs’.

Despite the increase, evening parking from 6pm remains £1 while on Sunday it is £1.20 for the whole day.

Terminus Road/The Beacon in Eastbourne SUS-210112-141049001

A spokesperson from the centre said it still has the cheapest fee-paying car park in Eastbourne.

The Beacon’s centre director James Roberts said, “We will be using the additional income to fit LED lights throughout the car park to make it a lighter, brighter and cleaner experience for shoppers.

“This is the first increase for some years and we continue to offer safe and secure parking at a cheaper price than on-street parking and other car parks.”