Smoke bomb set off at Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre
A smoke bomb was set off in Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre this afternoon (Saturday, January 15), the fire service said.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 5:15 pm
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was sent to the scene just after 1.30pm.
A spokesperson confirmed that a smoke bomb had been set off in the shopping centre.
According to an eye-witness, shoppers were evacuated and there was smoke coming from the building.
The incident had cleared, and the fire crews left the scene, by 3.20pm.