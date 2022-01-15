Smoke bomb set off at Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre

A smoke bomb was set off in Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre this afternoon (Saturday, January 15), the fire service said.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated Saturday, 15th January 2022, 5:15 pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was sent to the scene just after 1.30pm.

A spokesperson confirmed that a smoke bomb had been set off in the shopping centre.

According to an eye-witness, shoppers were evacuated and there was smoke coming from the building.

The incident had cleared, and the fire crews left the scene, by 3.20pm.

