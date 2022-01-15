East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was sent to the scene just after 1.30pm.

A spokesperson confirmed that a smoke bomb had been set off in the shopping centre.

According to an eye-witness, shoppers were evacuated and there was smoke coming from the building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was sent to Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre just after 1.30pm.

The incident had cleared, and the fire crews left the scene, by 3.20pm.