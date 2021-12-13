Eastbourne shopping centre boss reflects on ‘better than expected’ return from lockdown

The manager of Eastbourne’s Beacon says the shopping centre’s has had a ‘better than expected’ return following a difficult year for the retail industry – and he says the restaurant section should soon be ‘fully occupied’.

A turbulent year began with non-essential shops being unable to open due to covid restrictions as the nation’s vaccination programme began to gain momentum.

The Beacon’s James Roberts said, “I think for The Beacon it has been quite positive. Through lockdown the centre was partially open for essential retail, so we had a number of retailers.

James Roberts, director of The Beacon, with Barkley and other four legged visitors to the centre with their owners (L to R: Finn, Bonnie, Barkley and Ringo). Photo by Peter Cripps SUS-211018-094248001

“I think we learnt an awful lot and I wasn’t here during those periods - I joined at the end of July - but the centre performed exceptionally well.

“Coming out of those lockdowns and as we have come out of restrictions with the changes with staycations and everything else going on in the UK, it has actually been a very positive response for The Beacon and in fact we have seen a better than expected return to trade, footfall and people returning back to spend and staying more local.”

On Wednesday (December 8) Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed ‘Plan B’ will take place in England as the government aims to reduce the spread of the new Omicron variant of covid.

As part of ‘Plan B’ residents have been urged to work from home where possible while face coverings are once again mandatory inside certain venues – unless you are exempt.

In regards to ‘Plan B’ and its potential impact on retail, Mr Roberts said, “Rather than worry about footfall I just want to make sure that people are safe and secure when they are visiting the centre.

“Our job is to become adaptable to any change in legislation or government policy. For us, as soon as it was announced with the wearing of face coverings internally, we returned back our signage.

“We changed our policy, we adapted, we re-briefed and we revised our covid risk assessments.”

While speaking around the recent rule allowing dogs in The Beacon, the centre director said, “I think it has been emotive on both sides and I think that is a really positive sign that people are so passionate about this centre and the town itself.

“Our decision to allow dogs in was a very measured one and actually looking at what is going on in the rest of the retail scene.

“Sixty per cent of our retailers are dog friendly, which is an incredible statistic.

“The biggest thing for us is inclusivity and making sure that we are creating a welcoming environment to not only the residents of Eastbourne but the visitors to Eastbourne, which is so important to us.”

Mr Roberts also said some residents have called for a more traditional Christmas display in The Beacon.

The centre director said, “I think we will always have people who want a more traditional Christmas.

“We have had a number of people really keen who want to be involved in this, and the initiative is actually an evolving one.

“It is about us looking on our journey to becoming more sustainable and it is a journey that we are working through.

“We definitely understand that people want to see a bit more Christmas so we will tweak it and we will come back with a little bit more flair but I think the most important thing is that we want to give back to the community in every way that we can.”

Mr Roberts added, “I think they would love to see a really big Christmas tree full of lights and everything.

“We have got lights and we have got Christmas trees, I think it is just that wonder of Christmas and I think for us it is more about wanting that community feel and really encouraging people to understand the reasons why we have done what we have done.”

Despite questions being raised by some residents around the Christmas display, the centre is outperforming the national average, according to Mr Roberts.

He said, “I think we have seen a good, steady Christmas trade and I think that is the most important thing.

“We are still outperforming the national averages with the data that we have available to us, so that is really strong for the economy of Eastbourne.”

Things are also looking up for the centre as a number of units are expected to be filled in the new year.

Although Mr Roberts could not name some of the potential retailers, he said, “We have got some incredible people who we can talk about coming in.

“We have got The Foundry, which is co-working. So it is going to be a really unique thing coming to Eastbourne.

“We have got some incredible, exciting things going on and we have been investing as well to get things.

“I think we are in a very strong position with new retailers opening coming into the new year and I think there might be an announcement every couple of months.”

Mr Roberts said some of the units are expected to be filled by shops selling food and clothes.

The centre director added, “We should be, next year, fully occupied upstairs with new restaurants, and I think that just really cements the importance of Eastbourne and what people want.