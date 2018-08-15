Teenager ‘repeatedly punched in head’ in violent assault in Polegate Park

A teenage boy was hospitalised after police say he was ‘deliberately lured’ to a park to be attacked.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the 17-year-old boy had to have specialist treatment following the assault in the park at the end of Black Path, Polegate, between 5.30pm and 7pm on Tuesday, July 31.

The victim was said to be on his way to meet with friends of friends when he was set upon by four boys – believed also to be teenagers – who ‘repeatedly’ punched him in the head.

Police say he suffered fractures to his jaw which required an operation at Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead, where metal plates and screws had to be used to repair the injury.

See also: Man kicked and punched by three men in robbery outside Eastbourne shop

He is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

Detective Constable Helen Kelly said, “The victim suffered a sustained attack by four boys, believed also to be teenagers, repeatedly being punched to his head. He ran away from the scene back to his home address and was very distressed.

“It appears that this was a pre-planned attack and the victim was deliberately lured to the park for the assault to take place.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything connected to this incident.”

If you can help contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 919 of 05/08.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sussex Police say no arrests have been made at this stage but enquiries are ongoing.

People are also reading: Man punched and bitten on ear in violent attack at Arlington stadium