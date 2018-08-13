Man punched and bitten on ear in violent attack at Arlington Stadium

Police are investigating after they say a man was violently assaulted at Arlington Speedway Stadium.

The 33-year-old, who was at a charity event at the stadium near Hailsham with his family, was near the sweet stall when he was attacked at around 7.45pm on Saturday (August 4).

Police say he had just challenged the inappropriate behaviour of another man towards that man’s girlfriend, when the man punched him and bit his left ear – causing a serious injury which required specialist treatment at the Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead.

An 18-year-old Steward at the event was then head-butted when he approached the suspect, receiving a black eye, police said.

The suspect for both assaults, who then fled the scene, is described as white, in his mid 20s, of slim build and with short blond-brown hair.

He had sleeve tattoos on his arms and was not wearing anything above the waist.

Detective Constable Cassandra Webb said, “We understand the stadium was very busy and believe there must be witnesses to these assaults, which were isolated incidents at what otherwise was a very enjoyable family event.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, and in particular we would like to see any videos or photos that may have been taken by spectators which may have captured the assaults.”

Report online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1470 of 04/08.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.