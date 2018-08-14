Man kicked and punched by three men in robbery outside Eastbourne shop

An Eastbourne man was kicked and punched in a robbery outside an Old Town shop.

Police are investigating after three men attacked the 59-year-old and stole his wallet outside Nisa convenience store in Green Street on Sunday, August 5.

A local man, the victim was leaving the store at about 10.30pm when he was approached by three men who police say initially engaged him in friendly conversation but ‘swiftly set upon him’.

The attack spilled off the pavement and into the road. They kicked and punched him and then chased him along Green Street before making off.

Police say the victim suffered cuts and bruises to his arms and legs and a fractured elbow, and his wallet was stolen.

Detective Constable Andrew Smith said, “Although it was late at night, there were quite a number of people around the immediate area, and we would like anyone who saw what happened to contact us, either online or via 101, quoting serial 764 of 06/09.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.