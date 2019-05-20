‘Vegan chicken?’ Eastbourne reacts to new Beacon restaurant plans

The people of Eastbourne have had plenty to say about plans to open a new eaterie in The Beacon.

Brighton-based business Bok Shop has its eye on a unit in the town’s newly-extended shopping centre, it was revealed today.

The Beacon Centre, Eastbourne

The restaurant specialises in free range friend chicken – wings, satay, burgers, thighs – but it was the ‘vegan chicken nuggs’ which got tongues wagging.

“Vegan chicken??? What a contradiction in terms,” Jeanette Kelsey wrote on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page. While Nancy Randles speculated, “Does that mean the chicken was a vegan?”

Others were not impressed with plans for another chicken joint so close to the new Nandos.

Julia Murton said, “Another fried chicken eatery, just what Eastbourne needs! Wish it had been Wagamama instead.”

(A moment of silence for scrapped plans to open a Wagamama in the Beacon)

While Linda Cook said “Terminus Road is full of them,” and Jo Maynard put simply, “More chicken.”

Some suggested their own ideas for new restaurants and shops in the centre – with calls for a Burger King, Taco Bell , TK Maxx and Home Sense.

Pamela Rankin-Virgo said, “I’d like to see smaller to-go eateries... Chinese, true Mexican, not Burger King but that size and affordability... Tortilla in Brighton is fabulous, affordable and healthy.”

But reacting to some of the negative comments, Jeanette Hoath said, “Why do people have to moan about whatever outlet is going in. Would they prefer a centre full of empty shops?”

