New restaurant plans for The Beacon

A new restaurant has announced plans to open in The Beacon in Eastbourne.

The Bok Shop is hoping to open in the town centre shopping centre.

The Bok Shop serves fried chicken as well as vegan chicken options - photo from the restaurant's website SUS-190520-101324001

The free range fried chicken and vegan chicken eaterie already has a shop in Brighton’s East Street, which offers deals like a “Hip-hop bottomless brunch” on a Saturday.

It plans to open in unit R04 in The Beacon, and has applied to the council for a license to sell alcohol from 11am until midnight.

The opening hours of the premises will be Monday to Sunday from 11am to 12.30am.

This comes after popular chains Wagamama and Carluccio’s scrapped plans to open in the shopping centre extension – which opened in November 2018.

Nando’s opened earlier this year and Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Ask are still expected to open restaurants in The Beacon soon.

