Restaurant planned for Beacon extension says it has ‘no plans’ to open in Eastbourne

A restaurant that was supposed to be opening in the new Beacon extension this year has announced on Twitter today (Thursday, January 31) it has ‘no plans’ to open in Eastbourne.

Wagamama – which sells Japanese food – was one of the eateries due to be opening its doors in 2019, as part of the cinema and restaurant section of the multi-million pound extension.

A member of the public, Marie Chester, tweeted the chain asking when the Eastbourne branch would be open.

A Wagamama spokesperson revealed it had ‘no plans’ to open in Eastbourne – despite saying in 2018 it would be launching a branch in the Beacon.

The spokesperson added that ‘may change in the future’ and suggested fans of the chain could keep an eye out on Wagamana’s Facebook page.

Wagamama is not the only restaurant that has had cold feet about opening in Eastbourne as the burger chain Byron pulled out in March 2018

At the time, Neil Crawford, the Legal and General head of retail and leisure development behind the multi-million pound regeneration of the shopping centre, said in relation to the Byron news, “This is nothing to do with Eastbourne specifically but sadly, because of a nationwide issue with the chain which could lead to the closure of many of its restaurants.”

In May news also broke that the Carluccio’s Italian chain was struggling, with creditors backing a company voluntary agreement which could result in the closure of more than 30 of its restaurants across the UK.

Carluccio’s chief executive Mark Jones told national newspapers that the CVA was ‘vital’ to protect the Carluccio’s brand.

The restaurants still opening in the Beacon extension are: Nando’s, Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Ask.

Legal and General, which owns the Beacon centre, was unavailable for comment about Wagamama.