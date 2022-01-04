Garden waste to be collected in Eastbourne despite bin strike

Garden waste is expected to be collected in Eastbourne tomorrow (Wednesday, January 5) despite the ongoing bin collection strike.

The first strike took place on December 31 and the industrial action will also go ahead on January 7, January 10 and for a week starting on January 14.

Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that trade union GMB is not involved in the town’s green waste collection.

Eastbourne bin strike. Picture from Gary Palmer/GMB SUS-220401-113054001

A council spokesperson said, “A collection of green waste is planned tomorrow.

“Like many other public services, covid-related staff absences do mean there are occasional last-minute changes to schedules.