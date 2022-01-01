Eastbourne bin strike: More dates announced

Additional dates have been announced as part of a string of bin collection strikes in Eastbourne.

Trade union GMB took to social media on December 31 to confirm that further industrial action is set to take place on January 14 for one week.

A spokesperson from the union said, “We can confirm that we have just written and informed Eastbourne Borough Council of further industrial action to take place in their refuse and recycling and commercial waste service taking place on the 14th of January for one week.”

The view over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001