Eastbourne bin strike: More dates announced
Additional dates have been announced as part of a string of bin collection strikes in Eastbourne.
Trade union GMB took to social media on December 31 to confirm that further industrial action is set to take place on January 14 for one week.
A spokesperson from the union said, “We can confirm that we have just written and informed Eastbourne Borough Council of further industrial action to take place in their refuse and recycling and commercial waste service taking place on the 14th of January for one week.”
Strikes had originally been planned for December 31, January 7 and January 10 although GMB had said further dates were ‘to be announced’.
An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “We are trying to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and will keep residents updated through the local media, on the council website – www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk - and via social media channels - @EastbourneBC”