Eastbourne bin collection strikes confirmed after claims of ‘almost barbaric’ conditions

There will be bin collection strikes in Eastbourne across three days in December and January after claims of ‘almost barbaric’ working conditions.

The strikes are set to take place on December 31, January 7 and January 10.

The spokesperson from trade union GMB said, “South East Environmental Services (SEESL) is owned and run by the council.

The strike will be held on three days across December and January SUS-210202-122308001

“It forms part of Environment First along with Lewes Council, whose staff work directly for the council.

“Even though both sections work under the banner of Environment First, there is a huge difference in pay, terms and conditions and welfare – to the detriment of staff working in Eastbourne.”

Declan MacIntyre, GMB organiser for the southern region, added, “All the staff deeply regret the impact to the Eastbourne residents they serve and sincerely apologise to all if the strike does need to take place.

“Unfortunately, our members have been left with no choice.

“Their pay is near minimum wage while inflation runs rampant, while the way they are treated and their working conditions are almost barbaric.

“We want to sit down to sort this out, but bosses don’t appear to want to engage. We have offered several dates to sit down and attempt to stop this dispute impacting on the residents of Eastbourne and our members.

“We hope management take us up on one of them.”

Since the notice of the strike, the union has been offered a date to meet with management next week, according to Mr MacIntyre.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “We’ve always had good relations with the staff who are based at the Courtlands Road depot, so it was disappointing to read some of the language used by the GMB in its statement.

“Nineteen staff voted to take industrial action and we want to resolve their concerns as quickly as possible.