Eastbourne bin strike: Union explains ‘barbaric’ claim

The union behind the Eastbourne bin strikes has explained why they have described conditions as ‘barbaric’ and ‘diabolical’.

A resident had contacted the Herald urging GMB to explain why they chose to use the terms and to specify their concerns.

A strike took place because of the concerns on December 31 and action has also been planned for January 7, January 10 and for a week starting on January 14.

Eastbourne refuse collection site in Courtlands Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220501-095551001

When talking about some of their concerns, a GMB spokesperson said they have two toilets for more than 88 staff and that a smoking shed is their only shelter.

They added, “There are no shower facilities to clean after a day’s work, where staff are strip washing in the loo or in the car park.

“On one occasion one member of staff was hosed down in the car park after being covered in cooling oil.

“There are no facilities to dry their personal protective equipment (PPE) and have to leave them in their vehicles overnight in the hope that they are dry enough to wear the following day - but are quite often put on still wet.

“There was a Portakabin that was used for storage and drying of the PPE, but this has been taken away from staff and is now used to keep bin bags in a nice, heated environment. It seems that the bags are better treated than the staff.

“All are of which barbaric conditions and diabolical that staff have to put up with these conditions.”

In response to GMB’s statement, an Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “There are more toilets (four) but as other organisations have done, we have had to take alternative toilets out of action due to covid regulations.

“We took over the Courtland Road depot in 2019 and invested significantly in the site, making major improvements and all welcomed previously by the GMB Union. The GMB Union has never until now raised concerns about the toilets.

“It’s important to note that we have a staggered start time for staff and that a number of our street cleansing team do not come to Courtlands Road, but start their day directly on site.”

The council spokesperson said the smoking shed was a ‘concession’ as those who smoke should do so outside the gate.

They added, “There have never been shower facilities – they are simply not required. Again, this has never been a cause of concern previously for the GMB Union.

“We hold stocks of PPE and staff can replace any items as required.

“The Portakabin was an unsuitable location to meet the higher standards of health and safety we have instigated and invested in since taking over the service in 2019. It was never used as a drying room or by many people and is not suitable as such.