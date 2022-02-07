Eastbourne action group not happy with ‘drastically reduced’ budget to repair bandstand

Last week Eastbourne Borough Council explained the delay in repairing the bandstand and where previous money set aside for the attraction had gone.

Now the action group which formed to save the bandstand has responded to the council statement.

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-123840001

This comes after the group were at the site this weekend (February 5-6) for members of the public to come and share their views, join the group, and sign the petition which currently has nearly 3,000 signatures (as of Monday, February 7).

On February 17 the group will also be holding a public meeting at The Cumberland Hotel at 7pm.

The action group spokesperson stressed the campaign isn’t political and it has ‘one purpose only, to see the bandstand repaired, restored and reopened’.

She said, “We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of people who have pledged their support and we have been happy to coordinate the amazing response. There has been considerable disappointment and anger at the closure.

“It is important to make our views known to the council, they are responsible for the bandstand after all.”

The group pointed out how the budget for the repairs has been ‘drastically reduced’ as now there is £750,000 being spent on it, subject to full council approval on February 23, despite £3m being set aside in 2020.

The council spokesperson said the country was put into lockdown a week after this £3m was set aside so that changed things.

The spokesperson said, “Our income from tourism stopped overnight, at the same time that our spending soared as we prioritised support for the most vulnerable in Eastbourne. A reset of our capital programme was required.

“The capital programme is not money we have in the bank but money that we borrow for major works and can be repaid from our revenue, but the loss of income as a result of the lockdown impacted greatly on this, hence the need for a reset.”

The group said £750,000 would only be a ‘sticking plaster’ to deal with the problems and would mean the site would have to be shut down again soon enough for further repairs.

The spokesperson said, “The council has chosen to be responsible for the bandstand, recognising it as a great revenue generator, they are therefore responsible for the maintenance of this beautiful, historic listed building which brings so much pleasure to all who visit.

“They have for many years neglected their duty and consequently, despite warnings, the much-loved bandstand has fallen into disrepair.

“The closure will have a detrimental impact on tourism and businesses in the town. Many thousands of visitors come to Eastbourne just to enjoy a show or listen to a band at the bandstand.”

The group has met with councillors about the issue because members stress they want to ‘work with the council, not against it’.

However, the group said it was ‘not satisfied’ with the response it got from councillors. This month the council will meet to discuss the budget and the action group wants councillors to ‘consider the views of the people they represent’.

MP Caroline Ansell has also shared how unhappy she is the bandstand is to ‘remain in deep freeze’.

She said, “This is deeply disappointing to local residents and another blow to tourism on which so many local jobs and services rely.”

Eastbourne council bosses said it would be a ‘waste of money’ to spend millions of pounds on fixing the town’s bandstand before the Environment Agency’s £100m coastal flood defence project is nailed down.

Mrs Ansell added, “I have spoken with the Environment Agency this week and asked for an opinion on the council’s stated position that it needs to delay its works pending progress on the Environment Agency sea defence project.

“Bearing in mind this project will span years – decades in fact – that would potentially mean silence at the bandstand for endless summer seasons.

“I am pleased to hear from them that their plans do not provide an impediment for the works to be undertaken. I have asked for a meeting with the council to understand their position.