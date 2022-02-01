Eastbourne residents launch petition to save the bandstand

The site, which is advertised as ‘the busiest bandstand in the UK’, hasn’t hosted a show since before covid.

Residents raised worries for the future of the site, with people arguing it has been neglected so is now a health and safety problem.

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-121556001

The group has also set up a petition which has already reached nearly 2,000 signatures.

On Saturday (February 5) between 11am-2pm at the upper tier of the bandstand the action group will be around for members of the public to come and share their views, join the group, and sign the petition.

Conservative councillors have also been criticising Eastbourne Borough Council for not carrying out the work needed when it was shut due to covid.

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-115625008

Councillor Robert Smart, Conservative group leader, said, “As Eastbourne can open up its tourist facilities for 2022 the iconic bandstand in its central location will lay idle as a lifeless monument. Sadly it will no longer be the UK’s busiest bandstand.”

A Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “Subject to cabinet approval in February, we will soon begin a £750,000 project to repair the stage area and parts of the main structure. We have been very clear that a temporary closure is required during this time.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the bandstand when this essential work is completed.