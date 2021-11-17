Multi-million pound plan to protect thousands of Eastbourne homes from rising sea levels

Eastbourne. SUS-211116-140728001

A multi-million pound project will be protecting thousands of homes in Eastbourne, the A27 and the railway line from flooding as sea levels rise.

And the Environment Agency and Eastbourne Borough Council are inviting residents and organisations to give their views on the scheme.

A series of online consultation events to hear about the flagship coastal defence project are being held.

The project will become one of the largest coastal flood risk schemes in the country and help make Eastbourne to Pevensey Bay more resilient to coastal flooding.

Sea levels are projected to rise by over three feet in the south of England and with increasingly powerful storms also predicted, the risk of flooding, damage to property and erosion increases all the time, said a project spokesperson.

When completed, the new sea defences will increase protection to an estimated 10,000 homes, key infrastructure, local businesses, heritage sites and nature conservation areas.

Nick Gray, Environment Agency flood and coastal risk manager, said, “COP26 has demonstrated how we need to act now to adapt to climate change and reduce the impact of sea level rise.

“This flood defence project is about protecting homes and businesses but also about how we manage our coastline for the benefit of our children and future generations.

“We need the community to help shape those plans so we are asking everyone to get involved by completing our survey or by joining one of our online sessions.”

The first phase of the project is about sharing information, listening to the views of local residents and businesses and answering the many questions that people will have, said the project spokesperson.

Councillor Jonathan Dow, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said, “I think most people consider themselves fortunate to live in this part of East Sussex. Our natural environment is second to none and with record sunshine hours there is a lot to be happy about.

“However, unless we regularly evaluate what new sea defences are needed to withstand rising water levels, local areas that are much loved and home to thousands of residents will become increasingly threatened.”

The online sessions are the first stage of an ongoing consultation process - there will be more opportunities to share your views. It’s essential that residents who have so much valuable local knowledge help shape the project plans.

The dates and times are:

November 29 – 6.30pm to 7.30pm

November 30 – 10am to 11am

December 1 – 2pm to 3pm

For more information visit www,consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/solent-and-south-downs/pevensey-bay-to-eastbourne/