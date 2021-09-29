Animal welfare charity echoes warning over toxic algae in Eastbourne park

It is believed the lake contains blue-green algae, a naturally occurring substance that comes about in warm weather.

Blue Cross is warning owners to keep dogs away from all lakes and ponds as the microscopic organisms often cannot be seen unless large amounts clump together - which looks like ‘blue-green scum’ floating on the water.

Algae in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne. Picture from Allen Taylor SUS-210923-090930001

A Blue Cross spokesperson said, “Blue-green algae tends to grow in slow-flowing or still water and also flooded areas of water.

“It can produce harmful toxins which prevent a dog’s liver from performing properly, which can be fatal.

“Even dogs that survive may face lifelong health problems from algae contaminated water.

“Dogs can also get the algae on their fur and absorb it later while cleaning. If you spot a dead fish it is a good sign the water isn’t safe for your dog.”

Caroline Reay, head of veterinary services at Blue Cross said, “While authorities of bigger dog ponds, like Hampstead Heath and Windsor Great Park, may have identified blue-green algae and closed their water to dogs, other locations may not.

“We would recommend owners to keep their dogs on a lead around open waters and if temperatures rise invest in a paddling pool to keep pets cool rather than let them take a huge risk by cooling off in potentially poisonous waters.“

Blue Cross said owners should seek urgent help from a vet if their dog presents any of the following symptoms after swimming or ingesting water that may contain blue-green algae: vomiting, diarrhoea, twitching or seizures, weakness or collapsing, confusion, drooling and breathing problems.